Elon Musk mixes up the moon and Mars and Twitter blasts off

You'd think Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, would be a pro at identifying planets and astronomical bodies. You'd think.
But on Sunday, Musk sent out a tweet that said "OCCUPY MARS."
Twitter users were quick to point out the (admittedly cool) image attached wasn't Mars at all, but an image of the moon taken in 2018 during a lunar eclipse.
Musk admitted his own mistake, sending out laughing emoji and adding in, "Moon too."
Needless to say, the goof entertained Musk's many Twitter followers. Wrote Australian scientist Upulie Divisekera, "Hey Super Space Genius, that's the moon in a total lunar eclipse."
Some made a connection between Musk's moon-Mars confusion and a recent tweet from President Donald Trump, in which he said NASA should focus on Mars, adding, "of which the Moon is a part."
Asked one Twitter user, "Um..are you intentionally making fun of our President? Cuz if you're not, may I?"
But maybe the best tweet made a Star Wars reference. "That's no moon," wrote a Twitter user going by Space Pirate. "No...wait...it is a moon."
