Elon Musk just dropped a Soundcloud banger: "Don't Doubt ur Vibe"

In the latest, strangest news from the world of Elon Musk, it appears the famed CEO of rocket company SpaceX and electric vehicle giant Tesla is moving into ... electronic dance music?

On Thursday, Musk posted a series of tweets suggesting he had written a song he was calling "Don't doubt yer vibe" and was releasing it on Emo G Records.

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Never one to shy away from a meme that will undoubtedly be plastered across websites on the internet, it seems Elon has followed through. "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" was posted to his Twitter account at 10:20 p.m. PT on Jan. 30.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk later tweeted he both wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals. Those lyrics are:

"Don't doubt your vibe,

because it's true.

Don't doubt your vibe,

because it's you."

And that's it. I am not really sure how to react right now. I mean, it makes sense in some way -- Musk is dating Canadian musician Grimes, known for exactly this genre of music, so perhaps she inspired this little foray into sound-making.

He also posted some images in the studio.

You can listen to "Don't Doubt ur Vibe" at Emo G Records Soundcloud.

And yes, I really just wrote a story about Elon Musk, a man who has helped usher in a new era in rocket reusability and helped to bring electric vehicles to the forefront of people's brains in the 21st century, creating electronic dance music. 2020, you're really something so far.