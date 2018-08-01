Elon Musk isn't touching that MoviePass mess

Tesla

MoviePass is going through a rough patch right now after raising prices and limiting new movies in an attempt to stay in business. Chagrined subscribers who were used to all-you-can-watch plans aren't thrilled. If they thought problem-solving specialist Elon Musk might be able to help, then they're out of luck.

Buzzfeed writer Samir Mezrahi tweeted to Musk on Tuesday asking, "can u fix moviepass." The SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur apparently thought it best to squash any hope and responded with a terse "No."

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018

Mezrahi invited Musk to go see a movie, but Musk failed to respond to that message. The Twitter thread then evolved into a series of requests for Musk to fix various things, including the Flint water crisis and a broken Apple charging cable.

Elon Musk has a creative track record of problem-solving complex issues, including developing Boring Company tunnels to alleviate traffic congestion and creating a controversial submarine meant to help extract the Thai soccer players who were trapped in a cave. But he won't touch MoviePass.

That didn't stop Twitter followers from trying to talk him into it. "Please. we need cheap movies on Mars," pleaded Tom from Turkey.

please. we need cheap movies on Mars — Tom from Turkey (@Tom_Bombadil5) July 31, 2018

Twitter user cisnerd complained, "What are you even good for then? Can you send Movie Pass to space or something at least?"

What are you even good for then? Can you send Movie Pass to space or something at least? — cisnerd (@Cisnerd) August 1, 2018

Musk seems to have stepped out of the conversation after delivering his negatory message. MoviePass will just have to try to figure things out for itself.