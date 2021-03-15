Elon Musk is selling a techno song about NFTs as an NFT

Elon Musk/Screenshot by Alison DeNisco Rayome/CNET

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is at it again. On Monday, he tweeted that he was selling a song about NFTs -- short for "non-fungible tokens," basically digital certificates of authenticity -- as an NFT (so meta). This would give the buyer the digital rights to ownership.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The song has a techno beat and repeats "NFT" over and over, eventually getting to the female-sung lyrics "NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it's verified, it's guaranteed." No, it doesn't sound like Grimes to me.

Musk posted the song with an animation of a spinning "vanity trophy" with lots of references to different elements of the technology, including dogs representing, presumably, Dogecoin. You kind of just have to see it yourself. He has not said which platform he would be selling the song on, or when.

NFTs have gotten a ton of attention over the past few weeks, with artists, entertainers and people in the media getting involved in selling digital rights to different things, CNET's Rich Nieva reported. For example, a clip of Lebron James ruining a fast break sold for $100,000 on Top Shot, the NBA's marketplace for highlight reels. In early March, Kings of Leon became the first band to announce the release of an NFT album, with three types of tokens that include special artwork and perks. Pop star Shawn Mendez last month announced a line of digital goods in the form of NFTs. Meanwhile, the Associated Press is auctioning off an NFT electoral map of the 2020 US presidential contest, which uses data that was published on the blockchain. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is even selling the first tweet on the platform as an NFT.