Elon Musk is apparently the fourth richest person on the planet

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is now the world's fourth richest person, with a net worth of $84.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The only people ahead of him are Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg.

As of Tuesday, Bezos was worth $188 billion (slightly less than the $189.3 billion he hit last month), Gates has $121 billion to his name and Zuckerberg was sitting on $99 billion.

The top ten is heavy on tech billionaires -- former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has $75.7 billion, while Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are worth $72.5 billion and $70.3 billion respectively.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has caused the US economy to shrink, tech companies posted massive quarterly profits at the end of July. Amazon and Facebook both saw their profit double, and Google managed to beat estimates despite a decline.