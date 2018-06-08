Elon Musk hints SpaceX running track will be 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired

MGM

Elon Musk has revealed his hope to make an iconic 1968 sci-fi image a reality with his SpaceX BF Spaceship.

"Running track in @SpaceX BF Spaceship will look something like this," said Musk in a tweet on Friday, referencing 2001: A Space Odyssey in an attached GIF.

Running track in @SpaceX BF Spaceship will look something like this pic.twitter.com/563upTfV58 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2018

The space transportation company CEO shared the shot of Dr. David Bowman, the movie's main character, jogging around a centrifugal device, which creates an artificial gravity on the Discovery One spacecraft.

The Stanley Kubrick classic turns 50 this year. CNET staff shared their memories of 2001: A Space Odyssey in April.

Musk also promised not to fall for the trap infamously set by Hal, the ship's rogue computer.

"And we're definitely going to have a pod bay door override button. Lesson learned," he tweeted.

Space X will reportedly no longer be sending a pair of space tourists to circle the moon this year, after a flight scheduled for late 2018 was delayed.