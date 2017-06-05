Elon Musk goes to the DMV, sees the sloth from 'Zootopia'

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Even the elevated occasionally sink to our level and trudge along to their local office of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

This richly entertaining fate befell Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday. Perhaps he was there to register one of his boring vehicles.

He was sent to Window 7. This turned out to be slightly better than District 9. For, as Musk himself tweeted: "Was just at the DMV & dude had the actual sloth from Zootopia on his desk."

Well, probably not the actual one from the movie, but, you know, a three-dimensional toy one.

Should you have missed this movie, its perhaps most moving scene involves a visit to the DMV. There, every single customer service representative (do they call them that at the DMV?) is a sloth.

So Musk took photographic evidence of his discovery and posted it to Instagram.

In the movie, the sloth at Window 7 isn't merely a good-hearted man. He also wants to tell a joke to his fellow sloth-DMV-er, the delectable Priscilla.

It's just that he speaks -- and moves -- very slowly.

You might have feared, though, that Musk's experience with a real-life DMV-er was in some way unpleasant or unhelpful.

Musk made clear that this wasn't the case. "He was great though," he tweeted.

Though? Doesn't he mean "as well"?