Car Tech

Elon Musk gives a tour of The Boring Company's test tunnel

In a Tesla, of course, Musk shows off what it's like to ride inside the underground tunnel.

The Boring Company/Twitter

Elon Musk has unveiled the first tunnel from The Boring Company in what he hopes will become a network of underground highways to relieve traffic congestion. The tunnel runs between the headquarters of Musk's SpaceX company in Hawthorne, California, and a parking lot behind a closed business.

Before the Tuesday night event, Musk took CBS This Morning's Gayle King for a drive (in a Tesla, of course) through the tunnel. Watch the video to see what it's like riding inside the 1.2-mile long stretch.

Now playing: Watch this: Taking a ride inside The Boring Company's tunnel with...
2:18
