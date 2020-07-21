CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk gains another $2 billion, report says

The Tesla CEO reportedly has another 1.69 million stock options.

Elon Musk is reportedly worth another $2 billion.

 James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk has gained an extra 1.69 million stock options due to Tesla's average trailing market value being above $150 billion over six months, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. While the CEO reportedly has to wait five years before selling those shares, they currently have a value of around $2.1 billion according to Bloomberg's own data.

Tesla is now worth more than Volkswagen, Toyota and Hyundai combined, Bloomberg reported. This is despite Tesla shares falling by almost 5% Tuesday.

Also jumping in net worth this week is Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who gained $13 billion in a single day. Amazon stock jumped by more than 7% Monday. Bezos is reportedly slated to become the first trillionaire by 2026.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

