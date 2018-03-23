Diego Donamaria/Getty Images

Elon Musk is the latest to jump on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon.

On response to getting asked on Twitter to delete SpaceX's Facebook page, Musk replied on Friday: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do."

He then deleted the SpaceX page, as well as the Tesla page.

The hashtag #DeleteFacebook comes on the heels of last weekend's news that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica gained access to millions of Facebook users' data and allegedly used it to try to influence the 2016 presidential race in favor of Donald Trump. A US House committee on Friday urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to personally testify at an upcoming hearing about Facebook's policies on user data.

Later in the Twitter thread, Musk explained why he's remaining on Instagram even though the social network is owned by Facebook.

Instagram’s probably ok imo, so long as it stays fairly independent. I don’t use FB & never have, so don’t think I’m some kind of martyr or my companies are taking a huge blow. Also, we don’t advertise or pay for endorsements, so … don’t care. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 23, 2018

Facebook didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

First published March 23 at 9:49 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:41 a.m. PT: Adds Elon Musk's tweet about Instagram.