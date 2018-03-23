CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk deletes SpaceX, Tesla Facebook pages

When asked on Twitter if he'd delete the SpaceX page, Musk responded, "Will do." Then he did the same for Tesla.

Elon Musk has axed the SpaceX and Tesla Facebook pages.

Elon Musk is the latest to jump on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon.

On response to getting asked on Twitter to delete SpaceX's Facebook page, Musk replied on Friday: "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." 

He then deleted the SpaceX page, as well as the Tesla page.

The hashtag #DeleteFacebook comes on the heels of last weekend's news that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica gained access to millions of Facebook users' data and allegedly used it to try to influence the 2016 presidential race in favor of Donald Trump. A US House committee on Friday urged Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to personally testify at an upcoming hearing about Facebook's policies on user data.

Tesla has left the building.

SpaceX's page is also no longer available.

Later in the Twitter thread, Musk explained why he's remaining on Instagram even though the social network is owned by Facebook.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

