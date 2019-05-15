Esto también se puede leer en español.

Elon Musk confirms SpaceX is building multiple Starships

He tweets that the company is building them at different sites to see if one is better.

Elon Musk says that SpaceX is building Starships at two sites.

It turns out that SpaceX is working on not one, but two Starships at the same time. 

"SpaceX is doing simultaneous competing builds of Starship in Boca Chica Texas & Cape Canaveral Florida," SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Tuesday.

Musk then answered a few questions on Twitter, saying that the competition will help SpaceX figure out which location is better for building -- and that the answer might be both.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

In November, Musk changed the name of its Big Falcon Rocket to Starship.

