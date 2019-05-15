Elon Musk confirms SpaceX is building multiple Starships

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It turns out that SpaceX is working on not one, but two Starships at the same time.

"SpaceX is doing simultaneous competing builds of Starship in Boca Chica Texas & Cape Canaveral Florida," SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Tuesday.

Musk then answered a few questions on Twitter, saying that the competition will help SpaceX figure out which location is better for building -- and that the answer might be both.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November, Musk changed the name of its Big Falcon Rocket to Starship.