Elon Musk coloring book is a creative take on the CEO's weirdest tweets

Elon Musk's Twitter feed is rarely dull. To be fair, the SpaceX CEO warned us long ago that he is "always crazy on Twitter." Followers have scratched their heads over tweets ranging from "Door hinge" to philosophical ponderings that life is a video game with a lengthy tutorial. And of course, none of us can forget Musk's meme battle with the Museum of English Rural Life.

For fans of Musk's rabbit hole of tweets, artist Salina Gomez, also known as Ill Ink, created a 52-page coloring book: The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk. The 9-inch by 11-inch book is filled with Gomez's drawings of Musk's tweets from July 2016 through May 2020, translated into images.

You can order a copy of The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk for $30 on Gomez's Kickstarter page. Gomez also sells other Musk artwork, like a poster inspired by the "Oh btw I'm building a cyborg dragon" tweet, and a hoodie inspired by the "SpaceX propulsion just achieved first firing of the Raptor interplanetary transport engine" tweet.

"Musk's Twitter feed, once I had found it, brought me a lot of joy," Gomez wrote on her Kickstarter page. "I decided to take on the role of a gonzo editorial cartoonist reading the Musk Twitter Headlines, subjectively interpreting them in a whimsical, postive manner, all the while immersing myself in the Twitterverse experience."

The Kickstarter page says the coloring book is gender-neutral and is suitable for middle-grade kids, teens and adults.

"There were a few funny tweets I chose to draw along the way, too," Gomez wrote. "I wanted to keep the book light hearted. There is a page dedicated to a "Jupiter is big" tweet, which is literally just a huge drawing of Jupiter."