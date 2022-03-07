Elon Musk calls for increased nuclear power, oil and gas production

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Time

Elon Musk over the weekend pushed for greater oil and gas output and urged Europe to turn toward nuclear power for its energy needs. The Tesla chief's tweets came as US gasoline prices rose and a Ukrainian nuclear plant was seized amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately," he tweeted Friday. "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures."

He noted that this could hurt sales of electric cars like Tesla's but acknowledged that sustainable energy output couldn't instantly make up for lost Russian oil and gas exports.

Russia is among the world's largest producers of crude and natural gas, providing 10% of the supply globally and roughly 40% for the European Union. The war has strained relations between Russia and many nations, including those that buy its energy.

On Sunday, Musk turned his attention to nuclear energy following the Russian seizure of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

"Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones," he tweeted. "This is *critical* to national and international security."

The US Embassy in Kyiv on Friday tweeted that Russia's attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is a war crime. The invading forces are advancing toward another plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US lawmakers on Sunday.

Many countries have phased out nuclear power after accidents like partial meltdown of Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island reactor in 1979, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine (then part of the Soviet Union, currently occupied by Russia) and Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011.

Germany, the European Union's biggest country, has been among Europe's leaders in turning away from nuclear energy. In 2011, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Energiewende, an energy transition that would phase out nuclear and coal in favor of renewables. Germany shut down three nuclear plants at the end of 2021, meaning only three remain active in the country.