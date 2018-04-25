Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and artificial-intelligence skeptic Elon Musk has tweeted ridiculous things in the past. Remember, this is a guy who said he's making a $500 flamethrower and then managed to sell out of them in a matter of days. So when he tweets that he's building a cyborg dragon, there just may be a chance he's actually building something.
Whatever the "cyborg dragon" actually ends up being, we'll let you know. At this point, maybe it's a collaborative mixtape between Musk and Kanye West.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.