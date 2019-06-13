Elon Musk announces Fallout Shelter and Cuphead for Telsa

E3 is in full flight and, to be honest, the last person we expected to arrive announcing new video game launches was Elon Musk.

But here we are.

Toiday, during a conversation with Bethesda's Todd Howard and Geoff Keighley, Elon Musk announced, firstly that Bethesda's wildly successful mobile game Fallout Shelter would be available on Tesla cars in the future, alongside Cuphead, the super difficult throwback side-scroller that was released in 2018.

He also announced Beach Buggy Racing 2, a racing game you control with the ACTUAL Tesla steering wheel. Which makes sense in an insane sort of way.

"If you've got a racing game and a steering wheel," explained Musk, "the steering wheel is sitting there waiting to be steered."

But more video games on the Tesla is a good thing. No official release date as of yet.