Elon Musk and SpaceX aim to launch an upgraded Starship prototype soon

After four successful test flights of SpaceX's next-generation Starship prototypes all ended in dramatic explosions during the landing phase, the company is skipping ahead to SN15, a new version of its interplanetary rocket.

Elon Musk's company has conducted high-altitude test flights of prototypes SN8 through SN11 and has long planned to integrate what Musk has called "major upgrades" into SN15. Now the company is skipping SN12, SN13 and SN14, which were never fully assembled, and working toward a flight of SN15 as soon as Friday.

SN15 rolls to launch pad in a few days. It has hundreds of design improvements across structures, avionics/software & engine.



Hopefully, one of those improvements covers this problem. If not, then retrofit will add a few more days. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2021

Musk has said SN15 "has hundreds of design improvements across structures, avionics/software and engine," including, hopefully, upgrades to cover some of the problems that've prevented SpaceX from sticking the landing so far without a rapid unscheduled disassembly.

SN15 underwent some initial testing over the past week, and Musk tweeted last Wednesday that the aim is to launch this week.

After closures earlier in the week were canceled, the latest notice from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicates SpaceX is now targeting Friday for flight.

SN15 could launch anytime (or not at all) within the approved windows once all the required closures and permissions are in place. We usually don't have any firm sense of when it'll blast off until less than an hour before liftoff appears set to happen (even then, false starts are common).

So for now, keep your fingers crossed we see SN15 fly (and land!) this week. We'll post a live feed of the launch right here once it's available.

