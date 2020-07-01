Musician Kanye West tweeted a photo with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, and social media had plenty to say about all that fame crammed into one picture.

In the image, West is wearing an orange jacket, and Musk is wearing a black shirt with a small image of an orange on it. Musk and West are both wearing shoes from West's Adidas Yeezy line, with Musk wearing the Yeezy 500 Slate High shoes, and West wearing his Yeezy Quantum Barium design.

"When you go to your boy's house and you're both wearing orange," West captioned the tweet.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

Fans immediately started to dissect the image. Some eagle-eyed viewers spotted singer Grimes, who has a son with Musk (named X Æ A-12), reflected in the display case taking the photo. "Grimes said ur doing amazing sweetie," wrote one.

grimes said ur doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/iVSJltCiiZ — peppa thee dickpig #BLM (@domlzz) July 1, 2020

Hi grimes pic.twitter.com/G81jWwlbqa — Sonny Side Up (@Sonny5ideUp) July 1, 2020

It's not clear where the photo was taken -- back in May, Musk said he planned to "own no house," but a more interesting question might be what exactly is in the case? Is it a robot sculpture by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama? Looks that way.

is that... is that a full scale sorayama statue? pic.twitter.com/PsqqpPnu7i — DΞΔTH!NK Invictus (@deathink) July 1, 2020

Its one. Of those ... https://t.co/ZJIoXpXaud — tom schmeler (@tomschmeler) July 1, 2020

Some recaptioned the photo, meme-style, with one Twitter user writing, "Mom said it's our turn on the Xbox."

the new trading places reboot sucks — Hellhole, is it me you're looking for? (@JamminJava4) July 1, 2020

Of course, the photo couldn't go untweaked. One person replaced Musk's image with that of the animated character Annoying Orange, while another gave them both citrus heads.

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/RBdxT1d23d — the boss (@apandahvevo) July 1, 2020

When you go to your boys house and you're both oranges pic.twitter.com/JCdDJwlHQh — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) July 1, 2020

West and Musk have been friends of some sort for years. In 2015, Musk wrote about West for Time Magazine's TIME 100 issue highlighting 100 influential people. And West has publicly thanked Musk for making the Tesla he drives.

As of this writing, West's tweet had gotten more than 460,000 likes and more than 87,000 retweets.