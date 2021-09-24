Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated' after three years

Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes are reportedly separating after being together since 2018, but the couple remain on "great terms."

Musk confirmed the break up to Page Six, saying "we are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." They plan to continue co-parenting their 1-year-old-son X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May 2020, according to Page Six.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," Musk told Page Six about the separation.

Interest in the couple has always been high, with news of the breakup trending on Twitter on Friday. Musk and Grimes have been in the spotlight since it was revealed that they were dating three years ago, appearing together at the 2018 Met Gala. Their son's unique name, pronounced X Ash A Twelve, also grabbed headlines last year, though a video has shown Musk referring to his son as "Baby X."

Representatives for Musk and Grimes couldn't immediately be reached for comment.