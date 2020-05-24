Elon Musk and Grimes have changed their baby's name

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Elon Musk and Grimes have had to change the name of their baby son from "X Æ A-12" to "X Æ A-Xii".

Grimes revealed the change Sunday on Instagram. "Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby's new name?" therealsainti asked her in a comment on a photo unrelated to her baby.

Grimes replied with the new name -- "X Æ A-Xii" -- but did not elaborate on the details behind the change.

Replying to another comment, she wrote: "Roman numerals. Looks better tbh."

The pronunciation presumably remains the same. Musk revealed how to say his son's name on Joe Rogan's podcast earlier this month.

"First of all, my partner's the one that mostly came up with the name," Musk said of Grimes. "I mean it's just X, the letter X, um, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash,' and then, A-12 is my contribution." He went on to say that A-12 stood for "Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever."