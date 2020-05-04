Elon Musk and Grimes are now parents to a new baby

Getty Images

It looks like Elon Musk and his partner Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) are now parents to a new baby.

Musk appeared to announce the news on Twitter. Earlier Monday, after tweeting about something completely unrelated (EPA testing on the Tesla Model S) someone asked Musk for news on the baby. First he replied "a few hours away" then later, "Mom & baby all good."

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Recording artist Grimes had initially hinted at pregnancy on Instagram, with a cryptic image featuring a baby photoshopped onto her body but later confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Rolling Stone. She also spoke on social media about issues with the pregnancy in her second trimester, saying she felt "woefully ill prepared" since pregnancy wasn't as "visible or discussed as it should be."

It's been a big day for Musk, earlier Monday Deadline reported that Tom Cruise would be working alongside his company SpaceX and NASA to shoot a movie in space.

Representatives for Musk and Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.