Elon Musk Accuses SEC of Attacking His Right to Free Speech With 'Unrelenting' Probe

Tesla and Elon Musk lashed out at the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, accusing the agency of carrying out a "harassment campaign" against the CEO and his electric car company over a 2018 regulatory settlement.

The SEC is targeting Musk with "unrelenting" investigations in an attempt to "chill his exercise of First Amendment rights," said a lawyer for Musk in a letter to letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan, who presided over the 2018 settlement. The letter comes after Tesla disclosed earlier this month the SEC issued a new subpoena to the company in November 2021 seeking information on its compliance with the settlement.

Tesla and the SEC have been locked in an ongoing legal battle that stems from a social media post from Musk in 2018, when he told his 22 million followers on Twitter that he was poised to take the car company private. The SEC sued Musk for "false and misleading" statements to investors. A settlement was reached in September 2018, which included both Musk and Tesla paying $20 million and oversight of Musk's posts on social media.

The SEC hasn't yet distributed the $40 million it fined Musk and Tesla to shareholders, according to the court filing. Instead, the SEC has been "weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla, while ignoring its Court-ordered duty to remit the $40 million that it continues to hold," alleges the lawyer in the letter.

The SEC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

