Watch the first episode of Elmo's HBO Max talk show for free

The Muppet-filled Not Too Late Show with Elmo is coming to HBO Max next Wednesday, but you can get a taste on YouTube now.

Along with Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie and a bunch of other Sesame Street legends, the 15-minute episode brings on the Jonas Brothers. Hard-hitting host Elmo challenges them to make goofy faces before they sing about brushing your teeth.

The $15-a-month streaming service will host a bunch of original content from AT&T's WarnerMedia. For the May 27 launch, the other shows for a younger audience include YouTuber-hosted craft series Craftopia and new Looney Tunes cartoons.

