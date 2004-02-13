Ellen Hancock to join EDS board

Longtime Silicon Valley technology executive Ellen Hancock will join the board of directors at software services company Electronic Data Systems on Monday, the company announced Friday. EDS' board currently has nine members, including seven outsiders.

Hancock, 60, has had stints at IBM, Apple Computer and National Semiconductor and presided over Exodus Communications as its CEO. During her tenure, Exodus grew to become the industry's largest Web-hosting company but was also hit hard by the dot-com bust. At Apple, Hancock served as executive vice president of research and development and as chief technology officer. She spent 29 years at IBM in a variety of staff and executive positions.