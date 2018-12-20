Ellen DeGeneres's first comedy special in 15 years is up on Netflix

Netflix

Welcome back to Netpicks, your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Netflix has become an excellent destination for stand-up comedy, reminiscent of the early days of HBO. It's been the home of specials by John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle and now Ellen DeGeneres. Ellen hasn't stopped being funny over the years, but she hasn't done a stand-up special in a decade in a half. Now she has.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Check out my favorite rain-delay movie The Last Dragon on Netflix. It was just added this month. The film tells the story of "Bruce" Leroy Green, who attempts to overcome the shogun of Harlem as he searches for a master of martial arts. Yep, you read that right.

