Elizabeth Warren tech breakup billboard hits San Francisco

Angela Lang/CNET

Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren has taken her fight to break up big tech companies to the streets of San Francisco, posting a billboard downtown.

Warren wants tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google and Apple broken up because they have too much power over economy, society and democracy.

"They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit and tilted the playing field against everyone else," Warren wrote in a March blog post. "And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."

The billboard, first spotted by The Verge, is headed with "Warren" and says, "Break up big tech."

It also urges readers to "join our fight" by texting TECH to 24477.

The billboard is located at 4th and Townsend streets, not far from the headquarters of Pinterest, Airbnb and Zynga.

Back in March, Facebook temporarily removed Warren's tech breakup ads from its platform.

She has suggested laws that would prevent large e-commerce platforms with global revenue of $25 billion or more from owning the platform and any sellers on it.