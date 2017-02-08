Elizabeth Warren silenced in Senate but not on social media

CNET

Another intense exchange on the Senate floor has social media fired up.

As Democrats held the floor for an all-night session for the second night running, Republicans set off outrage on social media after formally silencing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The event is trending across Facebook and Twitter, with politics at the forefront of social media on Wednesday. Also trending on Twitter is George Lopez's dig at a heckler in his audience.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across social media. Here's what is trending on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday:

Elizabeth Warren: As Warren read a letter from famed civil-rights activist Coretta Scott King, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell silenced the Massachusetts senator, preventing her from speaking again on the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) as attorney general. The letter, written in 1986, helped block Sessions from becoming a federal judge three decades ago. He is now close to clinching the vote to become attorney general. Warren is trending both on Twitter and Facebook, as people protest her silencing. #LetLizSpeak is also trending. McConnell's ban seems to have had the opposite effect of his intenion, putting with more eyeballs on King's letter than if Warren had simply read it on the Senate floor.

George Lopez: The comedian is trending on Twitter after an argument during a show with a heckler. The buzz grew around a video of him berating a heckler, with the initial issue that a woman in the audience was offended by one of Lopez's jokes. Once the video clip grew in popularity, people started defending Lopez, saying the joke about Latino family rules was just that, a joke. Lopez responded to the controversy on Instagram with a clip of comedian Kenny Moore's infamous moment when he attacked a heckler with a guitar. "This happens when you try to become part of the show," Lopez wrote.

LaMelo Ball: A basketball player who has committed to UCLA scored 92 points in a high school game on Wednesday night. LaMelo Ball, who is a sophomore and whose brother Lonzo Ball is already on the university team, scored 41 points in just the fourth quarter. He's trending on Twitter and Facebook. Even his brother was impressed.

Iron Fist: Netflix released a first look at its Marvel hero series Wednesday, hyping up fans on Facebook. The first official trailer shows Danny Rand, played by Finn Jones, returning to New York City, and doing superhero things, you know, the whole glowing fist and beating folks up schtick. People on Facebook are excited for the March 17 release. "Iron Fist" will be the last of the "Defenders" series, alongside "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage."

Tom Brady: The mysterious disappearance of Brady's jersey remains unsolved three days following the Super Bowl. After the New England Patriots quarterback made a historic comeback to win his fifth Super Bowl ring, his jersey from the game went missing from his backpack. The missing shirt is trending on Facebook. All eyes are on eBay.

