Elizabeth Warren says she won't take major donations from big tech executives

Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has vowed to break up big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon if she becomes president, said Tuesday she won't accept major donations from executives in large tech and finance firms.

"Money slithers through every part of our political system, corrupting democracy and taking power away from the people," Warrren wrote in a post on her website. "Big companies and billionaires spend millions to push Congress to adopt or block legislation."

The Massachusetts Democrat said she would swear off contributions more than $200 from executives at big tech companies, big banks, private equity firms, or hedge funds. She doesn't mention specific banks or tech companies by name in the post.

Warren has made breaking up tech companies a big part of her campaign, arguing Facebook, Google and Amazon have too much power, stifle competition and innovation and hurt small businesses. Facebook has pushed back against the idea of breaking up Instagram and WhatsApp from the company, stating that regulation not a breakup will help hold the social network more accountable for its actions.

Tensions between Warren and Facebook have escalated this month. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an internal meeting that was leaked to The Verge that he was ready to "go to the mat" and fight if Warren became president and tried to break up the company.

Warren also criticized Facebook last week for not fact checking ads by politicians. The company told Biden's presidential campaign that it wasn't going to remove a false ad by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign because the company considers it direct speech from a politician. Over the weekend, Warren ran an ad with the false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump with a correction in the post to prove a point about the company's policy.

Facebook declined to comment. Amazon and Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.