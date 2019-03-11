On this podcast, we talk about:
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren's pitch to break up tech giants
- Is Tesla on the retreat?
- A short look at Jordan Peele's next horror flick
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Elizabeth Warren goes after Big Tech (THE 3:59, Ep 531)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Elizabeth Warren goes after big tech (The 3:59, Ep 531)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.