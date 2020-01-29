Elizabeth Warren calls for tough penalties for spreading misinformation online

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed creating civil and criminal penalties for knowingly spreading false information online about when and how to vote in US elections. The Democratic presidential candidate also called on tech companies to take "real steps" to fight disinformation.

"I'm also calling on tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google to take real steps right now to fight disinformation spread on their platforms," Warren said in a tweet Wednesday. "The safety of our democracy is more important than shareholder dividends and CEO salaries."

I'm also calling on tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, and Google to take real steps right now to fight disinformation spread on their platforms. The safety of our democracy is more important than shareholder dividends and CEO salaries. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 29, 2020

More to come.