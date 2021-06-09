Elizabeth Olsen says WandaVision won't come back for season 2

Disney

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen says she'd be "shocked" if there was a second season for the Marvel show on Disney Plus. In a video chat between Olsen and Kaley Cuoco published Wednesday in Variety, Olsen immediately responded "no" when asked if she thought there'd be a second season of WandaVision, as it was "definitely a limited series."

"I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no," Olsen amended. "[But] I would be shocked."

The latest Marvel series, Loki, premiered this week. Neither Loki nor the other Disney Plus Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, have confirmed a second season. But they seem more open-ended than WandaVision, which could lead to a Loki season 2 after all.

Olsen also revealed she wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and immediately flew to London that Friday, to start filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I just finished Doctor Strange 2," Olsen said, in which she stars alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Explaining what it was like to film during the height of COVID-19, she added: "I felt really safe. We never had a spread. We worked six-day weeks, so there was no real time for anyone to do anything."

A Doctor Strange cameo was cut from the finale of WandaVision, after Marvel chief Kevin Feige said he wanted to avoid the "white guy saves the day" trope. The making of WandaVision documentary hit Disney Plus in March.

You can watch the whole interview between Olsen and Cuoco over at Variety.