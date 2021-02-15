Elijah Wood says Amazon's Lord of The Ring title is 'very bizarre'

New Line Cinema

In case you forgot, Amazon is currently in the midst of developing a huge scale Lord of the Rings TV series for Prime Video. Production was halted in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus, but that didn't stop Empire Magazine from asking Elijah Wood, who played protagonist Frodo Baggins in the most recent movie adaptation, for his thoughts on the show.

"I find it very bizarre that they're calling it Lord of the Rings as a shorthand, because it's not Lord of the Rings," he said, as reported by Fandom. "It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth."

Elijah Wood thinks Amazon's LOTR series will be 'interesting,' but he has a bone to pick with the current title pic.twitter.com/63qSrEGa7P — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 15, 2021

Wood is referring to the fact that the show is reportedly set in Tolkien's Second Age, thousands of years before The Hobbit and LOTR. "Beginning in a time of relative peace," read an early synopsis, "the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

But the Lord of the Rings title is still not finalized. It's still possible the name could change, although something completely different might be inadvisable given the cultural cache of the not just the book, but the Oscar-winning movie series.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, most recently on writing duties for Godzilla vs. Kong, are currently developing the series. Amazon paid close to $250 million for the rights, so this show will most likely rank as the most expensive ever.

"We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care -- it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime," Payne and McKay said in a statement. They also said we could expect to see familiar faces in the show.

Given the productions delay, however, we might not see this show until late 2021 or 2022 at the earliest.