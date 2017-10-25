By now, everyone knows the story of Will Byers in "Stranger Things." The hit Netflix series follows his terrifying experience being dragged by a monster into an alternate universe known as the Upside Down, while his friends and family search for him with the aid of a very special girl.

To celebrate the new season debuting Oct. 27, The Hillywood Show has made a near shot-for-shot remake of "Stranger Things" in this impressive video parody.

Posted on Oct. 21, the "Stranger Things" parody stars Hilly Hindi as Mike, Hannah Hindi as Eleven, Richard Speight Jr. as Dustin, Phil LaMarr as Lucas and Kim Rhodes as Joyce.

Mike sings about his appreciation for Eleven set to Rick James's '80s hit song "Super Freak" with different lyrics, of course.

Some of those lyrics include:

"She's a very creepy girl

The kind you don't take home to mother

She will lead you to the upside down

To slay the Demogorgon."

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The "Stranger Things" parody pays attention to every little detail from the series including the kids racing around on their bikes, Eleven hiding out in the basement, the group hug at the quarry cliffside and Joyce's Christmas light message wall which ends up spelling "Superfreak."

The Hillywood Show even went so far as to film at some of the actual locations in Georgia from the original Netflix series, like Mike's suburban neighborhood, the grocery store where Eleven steals Eggo frozen waffles, the creepy woods and the quarry, just to name a few.

The hour-long behind the scenes video shows what it takes to make such an elaborate parody, from building the basement set from scratch to getting the costumes just right.

The Hillywood Show is no stranger to creating high-quality parody videos. The Hindi sisters have paid tribute to "The Suicide Squad," "Sherlock," "Supernatural" and "Lord of the Rings."

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on Oct. 27.