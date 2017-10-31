Firebox

Every time Eleven uses her telekinetic powers on "Stranger Things," her nose bleeds.

But with this new Eleven candle holder from the UK store Firebox, you can make her bleed without having to battle any monsters or mouth breathers.

Just put a long red candle in the white ceramic holder, and as it melts the red wax will drip "blood" through Eleven's nostril, just like it does in the hit Netflix series whenever she uses her psychokinetic powers.

The holder measures approximately 8.2 inches (21 cm) wide x 10 inches (26 cm) in height x 6 inches (16 cm) deep and comes with two red candles as well as a handy "nose picker" tool to remove waxy blockages. Ewww.

The Eleven candle holder is "possibly the strangest thing we've ever created," Firebox stated on its website.

The candle holder is now available for pre-order on the Firebox site for about $40 (about £30, AU$52), and will be sent out starting on Dec. 14.

This isn't the first time Firebox has offered an unusual pop culture candle. Firebox also sells a "Raiders of the Lost Ark" melting Nazi candle and a "Ghostbusters" Stay Puft candle.