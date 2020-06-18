Electronic Arts showed off its new Star Wars game Thursday, showing fans what it'll look like playing as a member of the rebels or the Empire in space dogfights when the game releases in the fall.
The game, which Electronic Arts announced on June 15, is designed to work with video game consoles, PCs and in virtual reality, the company said. In an interview with GameSpot, the company also said that the game will cost $40, less than the typical $60 game.
The game has both a single-player story set after the events of Return of the Jedi, during the final days of the Empire and the beginning of the New Republic. And it offers a multi-player option, where people can take control of Empire or New Republic starships during a dogfight.
It'll be available on October 2.
E3 2020
-
•readingElectronic Arts shows off new Star Wars: Squadrons game, coming Oct 2
-
•Jun 19EA Play Live: Star Wars Squadrons, Skate and all the trailers we saw
-
•Jun 18Insomniac compares PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to Uncharted: Lost Legacy
-
•Jun 12Sony's PS5 design is 'bold, daring and future facing," PlayStation CEO says
Discuss: Electronic Arts shows off new Star Wars: Squadrons game, coming Oct 2
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.