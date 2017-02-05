Electrolux buys sous vide machine maker Anova for $250 million

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

Electrolux, the world's second-largest appliance company will buy Anova Culinary, a precision cooker manufacturer, for $250 million, the companies announced Monday.

Anova is known for its Anova Precision Cooker, an immersion circulator that heats and controls the temperature of a water bath you'd use for sous vide cooking. Here's how sous vide (French for "under vacuum") works: You put a cut of meat or another food item into a plastic bag and remove as much air as you can from the inside. You put the bag into a container of water. A sous vide machine like the Anova Precision Cooker will heat that water to the temperature you need and maintain that temperature while your food cooks inside the plastic bag.

Anova launched their precision cooker on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter in 2014. Since then, the small appliance has evolved to include versions with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, along with a $99 Bluetooth model (the company's cheapest) that will begin to ship this year. Anova has also created a precision oven set for a summer 2017 release; the countertop oven that will sear, convection bake, steam cook and connect to the company's precision cookers. And Anova products have become more widely available -- you can buy a precision cooker at Target and Best Buy.

As part of the acquisition, Anova will continue to operate "with its own distinct brand identity" under the leadership of the company's CEO and co-founder Stephen Svajian, the company said. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in the US.

Electrolux's investment in Anova could help bolster the popularity of sous vide in America. We've seen big-name manufacturers such as KitchenAid put their brand behind sous vide devices overseas, where the method of cooking is more common, but Electrolux is the largest company to take an interest in an American sous vide product. With the resources from an appliance giant at their disposal, we could see more products from Anova, integration with Electrolux's large appliances, wider availability of Anova's current products -- or a combination of all three.

"With Electrolux, we'll have the resources and reach to continue to change the way people cook," Svajian said in a statement. "Electrolux is committed to helping Anova continue its mission of building the Anova Kitchen -- a kitchen where devices are precise, dead-simple to use, affordable, and connected in a meaningful way to help people cook like pros every day."