Electrifying giants in your backyard

While these giants could creep you out while driving solo across the bleak countryside, anything that beautifies the landscape gets my vote. Here, Brookline, Mass., architecture firm Choi+Shine struts its stuff, literally, by taking ubiquitous electrical pylon and creating transmission towers that resemble a sculpture park of electrifying statues with heads, torsos, forearms, and legs.

While the Land of Giants project was originally submitted to a Icelandic contest aimed at obtaining new ideas and looks for high-voltage towers and lines, it could easily cross borders. Several versions exist, so take a gander at the designs here, which won an honorable mention at the Icelandic High-Voltage Electrical Pylon International Design Competition, as well as a 2010 Boston Society of Architects award for unbuilt architecture.

(Source: Crave Asia via Designboom)