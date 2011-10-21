CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Electric vehicles and building out the smart grid

At the Networked EV 2011 conference in San Francisco, executives offer their perspective on how to integrate the deployment of electric vehicles with the building out of the smart grid.

How do you integrate electric vehicles with the building out of the smart grid? One session at the Networked EV conference in San Francisco yesterday tackled that topic.

Speaking as part of the panel, Phil Davis, a senior manager at Schneider Electric, and John LoPorto, president and CEO of Power Tagging, gave their perspective on the subject.

Related stories:

 Building a power plant under Greenwich Village

 Electric vehicle powers house

 Making electric vehicles louder: Can you hear them coming?