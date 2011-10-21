Electric vehicles and building out the smart grid

How do you integrate electric vehicles with the building out of the smart grid? One session at the Networked EV conference in San Francisco yesterday tackled that topic.

Speaking as part of the panel, Phil Davis, a senior manager at Schneider Electric, and John LoPorto, president and CEO of Power Tagging, gave their perspective on the subject.

Related stories:

 Building a power plant under Greenwich Village

 Electric vehicle powers house

 Making electric vehicles louder: Can you hear them coming?