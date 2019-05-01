Electric scooters are sending riders to the ER, CDC study reportedly finds

Electric scooters are becoming just as common to see in may cities as Lyft and Uber cars. While it may be a step in the right direction to reduce emissions, a new study from the Center for Disease Control found a surge in emergency room visits due to e-scooter accidents, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
The CDC's study, reportedly to be released Thursday, discovered that many of the e-scooter injuries treated were fractures and dislocations. Head trauma, however, topped the list at 45%. The culprit, according to CNBC, riders not wearing helmets and not being cautious around cars.
The CDC didn't immediately respond to request for comment. The organization began studying e-scooter accidents in December 2018 after accident rates climbed to nearly 1,000 per month. That March, hospitals were reporting a spike in injuries-- some life-threatening, others left people permanently disabled. While the new CDC study reports a lack of helmets on the part of the rider, last year, riders reported failed throttles and brakes on the e-scooters.
Originally published May 1 at 8:46 a.m. PT.
