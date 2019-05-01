Electric scooters are sending riders to the ER, CDC study reportedly finds

Kenzo Tribouillard / Getty Images

Electric scooters are becoming just as common to see in may cities as Lyft and Uber cars. While it may be a step in the right direction to reduce emissions, a new study from the Center for Disease Control found a surge in emergency room visits due to e-scooter accidents, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The CDC's study, reportedly to be released Thursday, discovered that many of the e-scooter injuries treated were fractures and dislocations. Head trauma, however, topped the list at 45%. The culprit, according to CNBC, riders not wearing helmets and not being cautious around cars.

The CDC didn't immediately respond to request for comment. The organization began studying e-scooter accidents in December 2018 after accident rates climbed to nearly 1,000 per month. That March, hospitals were reporting a spike in injuries-- some life-threatening, others left people permanently disabled. While the new CDC study reports a lack of helmets on the part of the rider, last year, riders reported failed throttles and brakes on the e-scooters.

