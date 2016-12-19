Electoral College, social media has a message for you

Photo by CNET

Monday's date is trending on Twitter as electoral college voters make their decision -- and Donald Trump's opponents make their final efforts to change electors' minds and get them to vote against the president-elect.

At least people on Twitter are also looking at the #UpsideOf2016. Not everything was awful this year, right?

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what's trending on Monday:

#Dec19: The social media push to sway the electors reaches its now-or-never moment on Monday, as the electoral college renders its verdict on the 2016 presidential contest. Trump's opponents, citing Trump's cabinet picks and Hillary Clinton's popular vote victory, are looking to get 37 electors to change their votes and prevent the reality TV star from becoming the president. The protest had been growing on Twitter in the run-up to #Dec19 -- we'll soon know if it was effective.

Hillary Clinton: "Saturday Night Live's" Clinton-centric parody of a scene from "Love Actually" is still trending on Facebook, with people sharing the clip across the social network. The spoof mirrors the movie's cue cards scene, with Kate McKinnon's Clinton at the doorstep of an elector, asking that she vote for anyone but Trump on Dec. 19.

#UpsideOf2016: Every thorn has its rose. The top trend of 2016 might have been hating 2016, but there were a few good moments this year -- like Social Cues getting started! The trending hashtag looks at the bright side of a dark year, like the Summer Olympics and the Chicago Cubs ending a 108-year championship drought. Keep looking for those diamonds in the rough, everyone.

Generation KKK: A documentary series from A&E taking a look at the Klu Klux Klan has people on Twitter furious that the network is giving the hate group a national platform. Tweets reveal just how upset people are that the show might normalize KKK members and serve as a recruiting mechanism across the country. There are petitions to cancel the series and calls to boycott the channel floating around the trending topic.

LeGarrette Blount: The New England Patriots running back set a record for the team on Sunday after his 15th rushing touchdown of the season. His touchdown contributed to the Patriot's 16-3 victory over the Denver Broncos. Blount was a trending topic on Facebook as people congratulated him on setting a record and helping the Pats win the game.

