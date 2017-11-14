Enlarge Image Freedom House

It was another down year for freedom on the internet, a new report finds.

Of 63 countries studied, internet freedom worsened in 32 and only got better in 13, according to the latest assessment from Freedom House, a nonprofit devoted to expanding those freedoms with funding from Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Twitter, the US State Department and others. One part of the problem: election tampering in the United States and 17 other countries.

"Governments around the world have dramatically increased their efforts to manipulate information on social media over the past year," the report said. The US "was was troubled by a proliferation of fabricated news articles, divisive partisan vitriol, and aggressive harassment of many journalists, both during and after the presidential election campaign."

In essence, the report found that you can't always take what you see online at face value. In 33 countries, including Venezuela, the Philippines and Turkey, "governments were found to employ armies of 'opinion shapers' to spread government views, drive particular agendas and counter government critics on social media," the report said. "Over the last few years, the practice has become significantly more widespread and technically sophisticated, with bots, propaganda producers, and fake news outlets exploiting social media and search algorithms to ensure high visibility and seamless integration with trusted content."

The US remains a place of relative online liberty, though it slipped down a notch over the last year, the report said. China is the "worst abuser of internet freedom" for the third year in a row, and got worse with a crackdown before a meeting to begin Xi Jinping's second term as general secretary.

"The year's restrictions included official orders to delete all online references to a newly discovered species of beetle named after Xi, which the censors reportedly found offensive given the beetle's predatory nature," the report said. And a new law "strengthened internet companies' obligation to register users under their real names and assist security agencies with investigations. Domestic companies are implementing the measures as part of a gradual move toward a unified 'social credit' system ... like a financial credit score that could ultimately make access to government and financial services dependent on one's online behavior."