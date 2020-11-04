Election Day was hack free, but cybersecurity officials are still bracing for attacks

Michael Ciaglo / Stringer / Getty Images

Misconfigured voting machines. An unexpected swell of voter turnout. Too much hand sanitizer. These are among the several reasons why voters in states like Georgia, Ohio and Iowa experienced delays on Election Day. But rest assured, cyberattacks aren't among them, US officials declared on Tuesday night.

While the results of the US presidential election remained unclear by the end of Tuesday, officials from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Security Agency had a more definitive outcome across all 50 states: cyberattacks didn't cause chaos for Americans on their last day to vote.

While hackers from Russia, Iran and China made multiple attempts in the months leading up to the election, including a last-minute voter intimidation email campaign from Iran, officials from CISA and the NSA found that the cyberattack efforts on Election Day in 2020 were much quieter compared to 2016 and 2018.

"What we've seen today is just another Tuesday on the internet," a senior CISA official said on Election Day. "For the most part today, it's been a little boring. And honestly, that's a good thing."

Throughout the day, cybersecurity officials remained on guard for attacks, cautiously noting at several press briefings that while it was quiet, there was still plenty of time for a hack to hit. Indeed, officials are still wary of disinformation campaigns or attacks on social media designed to undermine the credibility of the system even as the votes continue to be counted.

Election security has been a major concern since Russian cyberattacks interfered with the US presidential race in 2016. Hackers were able to steal voter registration data in two Florida counties and also accessed the Democratic National Committee's emails, but were never able to affect the vote count.

Still, as security researchers demonstrated how easy it is to hack voting machines and the 2016 election showed a jarring vulnerability to democracy, the Department of Homeland Security established CISA in 2018, with a focus on securing election infrastructure.

That's meant building relationships with election officials across all 50 states over the last three years. Compared to almost no communications in 2016, nearly 500 election officials on Tuesday were connected through CISA, sharing insights on any hacking attempts or technical issues affecting voters.

"We've had four years to get ready for this one. I think the state and local officials deserve a lot of credit for improving their systems," CISA officials said on Tuesday.

Midnight shift

While it remained quiet on Election Day, protecting the presidential race from foreign influence could become more difficult in the days after polls closed.

Both CISA and the FBI have already warned about disinformation campaigns following Election Day, which could come through hacks on election results websites or propaganda on social media.

"The attack surface is shifting from the actual voting process itself into the counting, canvassing, auditing and through the certification over the next several days and weeks," a senior CISA official said.

Millions of mail-in ballots still need to be counted in several states, and the uncertainty around the results leaves a window of opportunity to sow doubt on the outcome. While CISA is able to monitor cybersecurity through sensors and reports from local election officials, containing disinformation is a different concern.

Along with election officials, CISA is also working with social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Google, who have their own policies for handling disinformation. The agency also established their own "Rumor Control" page to dispel false election information.

CISA's director Krebs asked American voters for patience with voting machines at the start of Election Day. By the end of it, the agency echoed the call, this time with posting on social media.

"Be skeptical, and don't share things that aren't verified," a senior CISA official said at the agency's last press briefing on Tuesday night. "That's kind of the landscape as we see it over the next several days, and even in the next week."

Technical difficulties

The concern for the coming days comes after a quiet Election Day from a cybersecurity front, where most of the problems stemmed from technology malfunctions across the US.

Voters in Spalding County, Georgia and Franklin County, Ohio, were among the first to report issues from electronic pollbooks, causing hours of delay for voters on Tuesday morning.

Franklin County's technology malfunctioned because an unexpected rise in voter turnout created too much data to upload, while Spalding County's outage happened because of an unapproved, last-minute update that caused a glitch, according to Politico.

But not all voting machine flaws came from software glitches. At a polling site in Des Moines, Iowa, ballot counts were briefly delayed after hand sanitizer from voters left residue on the ballots and jammed a tabulator, according to Kevin Hall, the communications director for Iowa's Secretary of State.

These delays didn't impact the overall vote tally, and the counties also had paper backup plans in place. The constant communication with CISA among election officials helped the agencies quickly identify if issues came from unexpected errors or a malicious cyberattack.

"Technology is used to increase access and improve accuracy of the voting process, but also technology is not a single point of failure and there are resilience measures in place that you can switch over to," a senior CISA official said on Tuesday. "We're seeing early indications of resilience of voting in action."

At the start of Election Day, CISA director Chris Krebs said that these issues happen every election, and urged Americans to be patient and resist jumping to the conclusion that their vote was hacked.

By the end of the day, the agency was confident that voters had heeded Krebs' warning, pointing at the high voter turnout as evidence of trust in election security.

Even though the glitches happen every election, they can still be fuel for disinformation campaigns, as Russian propaganda efforts used a video of a malfunctioning machine to claim that the 2016 election was rigged.

Now election officials are looking to lower the amount of technical issues with voting machines to help extinguish future disinformation efforts.

"There will be a lessons-learned process that every state's going to go through, that we here at CISA and working with the Election Assistance Commission and state partners," a CISA official said. "We'll continue to go through some of the things that we're seeing out there, and there'll be plenty of feedback."