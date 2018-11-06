Election Day: Google, Twitter, Uber urge you to vote

Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Millions of Americans are heading out to vote today.

All 435 House seats are up for grabs in the midterm elections, along with 35 Senate seats, 39 state and territory governorships and thousands of state and local offices.

While you might see an alarming post on social media claiming a voting machine has been hacked, that shouldn't keep you from the polls. US officials are expecting a wave of disinformation to continue as foreign governments seek to sow distrust in the electoral process.

Tech companies are doing their part to make sure you vote. Here's a look at what Google, Apple, Uber and others are doing on Election Day:

Nov. 6

Update, 10:08 a.m.