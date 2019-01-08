Elecpro's smart lock scans faces to let people in

Elecpro

The Elecpro US:E is different to your standard smart lock. This model has a built-in camera with facial recognition capabilities.

With that it's supposed to be able to scan faces and compare them against a database you create of friends and family to decide if the door should be unlocked.

In addition to the facial recognition camera, Elecpro says the US:E can also be unlocked via fingerprint scan, a password, an actual key and a key fob.

That's a lot of potential ways to access this lock, which sounds convenient, but I'd certainly want to test it out to see how accurate and secure the facial recognition component is before attaching a face-scanning lock to my front door.

That said, Elecpro claims photos and videos of faces can't unlock this lock. The lock is in the midst of a Kickstarter campaign and will be on display at CES for us to see. Stay tuned.

