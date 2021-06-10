Elden Ring official gameplay trailer unveiled, Jan. 2022 release date announced

Capping off the Summer Game Fest's live kickoff event ahead of E3 2021 on Thursday, one of the most anticipated games from E3 2019 finally has a new official trailer and a release date: Jan. 21, 2022.

Elden Ring is a collaboration between Dark Souls developer FromSoftware and Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin. The game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki and the development team at FromSoftware are responsible for writing Elden Ring's narrative but outsourced the world, lore and mythos to Martin.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET

Elden Ring was unveiled at E3 2019, with a trailer being shown during Microsoft's keynote. It shows a brutal, harsh fantasy setting as a narrator explains chaos has been wrought since "someone or something" smashed the Elden Ring. But we got little in the way of specifics, other than the assurance that the game would launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Of course, that now includes the Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5.

