Elac upgrades Uni-Fi Reference speakers with better bass and compatibility

Elac's Uni-Fi Reference speaker is taking on the hi-fi establishment by offering better specs but a similar price to Bowers and Wilkins 600 series.

Elac

Less than 12 months after debuting the Uni-Fi 2.0, Elac has announced a new Uni-Fi Reference speaker that incorporates performance and cosmetic upgrades. It's also more expensive.

Like the Uni-Fi 2.0, this is a three-way design with a bass driver and a concentric mid driver and tweeter. As well as resembling the Debut Reference the new Uni-Fi also includes a 6.5-inch (aluminum) bass driver. 

The Uni-Fi Reference series offers "significant performance improvements such as cast chassis for both the concentric and bass drivers, newly developed bass and concentric drivers, enhanced bracing, improved crossover design, along with luxury cosmetics," said James Krodel, senior vice president of sales for ELAC.

ubr62-bk-right-no-grill.png

The Elac UBR62 retails for $1000 per pair.

 Elac

Like the Uni-Fi 2.0, the Reference offers better compatibility with AV receivers, improved internal bracing and has "better low- frequency response [than] any previous Uni-Fi bookshelf speaker," the company says.

The range consists of three models: 

  • UBR62-BK/W Uni-Fi Reference 6.5-inch, 3-way concentric bookshelf speaker: $1,000 per pair
  • UCR52-BK/W Uni-Fi Reference 5.25-inch, 3-way concentric center speaker: $600
  • UFR52-BK/W Uni-Fi Reference 5.25-inch 3-way concentric floor standing speaker $2,000 per pair

The $999 Uni-Fi UBR62 is the most intriguing of the three designs and looks like it could give the $900 Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Series Anniversary Edition a run for its money. Elac's speakers have impressed CNET's reviewers for years and its Debut 2.0 B6.2 is one of the best budget speakers you can buy.

The Uni-Fi Reference series will be available in late June.