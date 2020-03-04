El Capitan supercomputer to blow past rivals, with 2 quintillion calculations per second

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and AMD will deliver what they expect to be the world's fastest supercomputer in 2023, a $600 million machine at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory called El Capitan they promise will perform at 2 exaflops, or 2 quintillion calculations per second. That's fast enough that if the world's human population could perform one such calculation per second, it would take everybody eight years to match 1 second's worth of El Capitan computing.

The current fastest machine, as measured by the Top500 ranking released by supercomputing researchers twice each year, is the IBM-built Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. Upgrades have boosted its performance to 143 petaflops.

"We expect when it's delivered to the laboratory in 2023, it will be the fastest supercomputer in the world," Bill Goldstein, director of the Livermore lab, said Wednesday. He spoke at a press conference at HPE offices in San Jose, California, the heart of Silicon Valley, where HPE, AMD and LLNL announced their El Capitan ambitions along with design details.

Supercomputers are mammoth systems assembled from hundreds or thousands of computers linked with high-speed interconnects to shuttle data and coordinate operations. They occupy rooms the size of tennis courts, uses thousands or millions of processors, cost millions of dollars and consume enough electricity to power a town.

But they can tackle computing challenges out of reach of lesser machines. In the case of El Capitan, that means full 3D simulations of nuclear weapons explosions that the US Department of Energy demands to ensure its aging stockpile of thermonuclear weapons will work as advertised, not fizzle or pose unexpected safety risks. The DOE has been funding such supercomputers since the 1990s, embracing them as the US ceased real-world nuclear tests.

Supercomputers are also in demand for health and genetics research, astrophysical modeling, aircraft and automotive design, climate change simulations and, more recently, new artificial intelligence algorithms. El Capitan will be used for some of these nonmilitary tasks, too.

"The unique architecture of El Capitan will allow us to further advance new work that we're doing to combine machine learning with the traditional modeling and simulation that has undergirded our stockpile work," Goldstein said. "The ability to combine machine learning and simulation is going to be a game changer for our ability to rapidly and accurately come up with predictions."

A related HPE-AMD supercomputer called Frontier is scheduled to arrive at Oak Ridge in 2021 with a speed of 1.5 exaflops. A performance level of 1 exaflops -- flops stands for floating-point operations per second -- is 1,000 times 1 petaflops, making El Capitan about 10 times faster than Summit.

The 2-exaflops performance level -- 2,000,000,000,000,000,000 calculations per second -- is a notable boost over today's machines. But a lot could happen in the three years it'll take to build El Capitan. The Summit machines reclaimed the top spot for the US after years during which Chinese supercomputers were fastest, and China, France and Japan are all racing with the US to be the first to cross the exaflops threshold.

Also, take that number with a grain of salt. The Top500 rankings are based on a supercomputer's sustained performance. But El Capitan's score of 2 exaflops is based on peak performance, a number that, while higher, isn't as representative of real-world performance.

Peak performance is easier to predict this far in advance of actually building El Capitan, though, the Livermore lab said in a statement. They expect the difference between sustained and peak performance to be similar to Summit, which would give El Capitan a sustained performance of about 1.5 exaflops.

The Top500 organizers have been working for years on a newer supercomputing speed test called HPCG, which they hope will more broadly represent different computing tasks.

Originally published March 4, 10 a.m. PT.

Update, 10:17 a.m.: Adds details from the press conference.