El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie pulls in bonkers Netflix numbers

Netflix isn't always forthcoming about its viewership numbers, but it has reason to crow about the debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
The Netflix US Twitter account dropped a gaudy number on Wednesday: 25,734,392 households watched El Camino in its first seven days.
El Camino focuses on the journey of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who acted as the assistant to Bryan Cranston's chemistry teach/meth maven Walter White in the original AMC series.
Netflix's numbers seem to answer a question we had prior to El Camino's arrival: Did we need more Breaking Bad after the 2013 series finale? Yes, yes we did. For comparison, the last episode of Breaking Bad reached 10.3 million viewers when it first aired.
While Breaking Bad may be over, at least fans can still revel in the offshoot show Better Call Saul. Perhaps we should start referring to the BBEU, the Breaking Bad Expanded Universe.
