CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie pulls in bonkers Netflix numbers

Many millions of Netflix households tuned into the continuing adventures of Jesse Pinkman in the movie's first week.

el-camino-netflix-breaking-bad-gb-00600r-promo

Aaron Paul returned to the role of Jesse Pinkman for El Camino.

 Netflix

Netflix isn't always forthcoming about its viewership numbers, but it has reason to crow about the debut of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Netflix US Twitter account dropped a gaudy number on Wednesday: 25,734,392 households watched El Camino in its first seven days.

El Camino focuses on the journey of Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), who acted as the assistant to Bryan Cranston's chemistry teach/meth maven Walter White in the original AMC series. 

El Camino review

Netflix's numbers seem to answer a question we had prior to El Camino's arrival: Did we need more Breaking Bad after the 2013 series finale? Yes, yes we did. For comparison, the last episode of Breaking Bad reached 10.3 million viewers when it first aired.

While Breaking Bad may be over, at least fans can still revel in the offshoot show Better Call Saul. Perhaps we should start referring to the BBEU, the Breaking Bad Expanded Universe.

Next Article: Google quantum computer leaves old-school supercomputers in the dust