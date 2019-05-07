Eight Marvel movies due by end of 2022, Disney says

Marvel Studios

We might be living in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, but Disney has plenty of Marvel movies in the pipeline.

In its adjusted release schedule for the next few years, Disney revealed Tuesday that we'll have eight new Marvel movies by the end of 2022. It's highly likely these movies will include a Black Panther sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and Eternals.

X-Men movie New Mutants is delayed again, this time until March 2020. New Mutants tells the story of five young mutants, also part of the X-Men comics story arc, at the beginning of discovering their powerful abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. They fight to escape to save themselves, and maybe a few humans along the way.

Disney also confirmed when we'll see a new Star Wars trilogy, with each movie being released every other year starting December 2022.