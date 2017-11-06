Eight killer Costco deals coming on Black Friday

How do you like the sound of $50 off two Google Home speakers? These are the deals of which Black Friday is made. And Costco has published a laundry list of them, most of which are scheduled to go live on Nov. 24. But some will be available as soon as Nov. 5, with more coming online each Friday through November.

Costco

And this is not all bargain bin stuff. Among the highlights are one of our very favorite Fitbit activity trackers, the aforementioned Google Home, and a handful of Samsung 4K TVs that will be discounted starting on Nov. 5, though prices are not being provided in advance.

In addition to its main Black Friday flyer, Costco has also published an extended list of Black Friday items available for your perusal. Both contain gems. Here are the best deals we found:

Note that Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will open at 9 a.m. (local time) on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Editors' note (1:52 p.m. PT): Corrected price of Google Home speaker combo.

