Eero’s network protection service just got way better

Got an Eero Wi-Fi system? You can now protect your smart devices from the worst of the internet with an enhanced version of Eero's new subscription service, Eero Plus.

The update is designed to protect you from malware, viruses, ads and tracking. It includes VPN service from encrypt.me, anti-malware protection from Malwarebytes, a password manager from 1Password and ad blocking.

Eero Plus launched earlier this year as an optional premium subscription service along with the second generation Eero Wi-Fi system. It only featured enhanced parental controls and advanced security against malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

The new, updated service still costs $10 per month or $99 per year, and current Eero Plus subscribers will automatically receive the upgrade.

Josh Miller/CNET

What you'll get

Encrypt.me: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) service. It gives you a private internet connection that you can access at home, on public Wi-Fi or on your mobile network. All data transferred to and from your devices over a VPN will be encrypted and inaccessible to hackers.

Malwarebytes: Keeps you safe when browsing by blocking malicious sites and other attacks with anti-virus and anti-malware protection.

1Password: Gives you a personal online vault to store and share your complex passwords without having to remember all of them.

Ad blocking: This feature is in beta and is supposed to (you guessed it) block ads and pop-ups, while improving load times for ad-heavy sites. I'm skeptical, but Eero also says it works on every device -- even TVs and other smart devices. You'll be able to turn it on and off via the app.

Eero says these services (along with advanced browsing protection and content filtering at $99 per year), cost $368 per year if you buy them individually. But I found that encrypt.me is $100 per year, Malwarebytes is $40 per year and 1Password is $60 per year, a total of only $299. So I'm not sure where Eero got its numbers.

Either way, the Eero Plus service is $99 per year. So you'll save money on the deal, just not as much as Eero claims.

Now Playing: Watch this: VPN explained: A privacy primer -- with robots and race...

Please note that ad blocking is the only feature available right now, and it's still in beta. You'll have to wait until December to use encrypt.me, Malwarebytes and 1Password.

CNET Smart Home: We transformed a real house into a test lab for the hottest category in tech.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.